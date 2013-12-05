Reliance Industries KG-D6's control and raiser platform is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout/Files

NEW DELHI Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is currently producing about 10 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas from the Krishna-Godavari basin's D6 block, off India's east coast, B. Ganguly, chief operating officer of its exploration and production business, told reporters.

The current output is sharply lower from the 60 mscmd production at the end of 2010, and Reliance and partner BP (BP.L) have cited geological complexities for the fall in output.

The falling output has prompted the government to disallow proportionate cost recovery to Reliance, leading to arbitration proceedings over the issue. The finance ministry has also asked for gas prices for Reliance to be capped because it's gas production from the block is far below its supply commitment.

