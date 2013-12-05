India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
NEW DELHI Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is currently producing about 10 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas from the Krishna-Godavari basin's D6 block, off India's east coast, B. Ganguly, chief operating officer of its exploration and production business, told reporters.
The current output is sharply lower from the 60 mscmd production at the end of 2010, and Reliance and partner BP (BP.L) have cited geological complexities for the fall in output.
The falling output has prompted the government to disallow proportionate cost recovery to Reliance, leading to arbitration proceedings over the issue. The finance ministry has also asked for gas prices for Reliance to be capped because it's gas production from the block is far below its supply commitment.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.