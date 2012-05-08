NEW DELHI May 8 Gas output from Reliance
Industries -operated D6 block, off India's east coast,
is projected to decline to 20 million standard cubic metres a
day (mscmd) in 2014/15 from an estimated 28 mscmd in this fiscal
year, the oil minister said on Tuesday.
D6 gas output has been declining for more than a year,
resulting in a sharp fall in India's gas output and forcing the
country to resort to increased imports of expensive liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to meet the demands of its expanding economy.
Gas output may average 24 mscmd in the next fiscal year
starting April 2013, S. Jaipal Reddy told lawmakers in a written
reply to a question.
He said gas availability in the country from local sources
may rise to 113 mscmd in 2014/15 from an expected 104 mscmd in
this fiscal year. In the next fiscal year it is projected to
inch up to 105 mscmd, he said.
