NEW DELHI Dec 5 Reliance Industries
is currently producing about 10 million standard cubic metres
per day (mscmd) of gas from the Krishna-Godavari basin's D6
block, off India's east coast, B. Ganguly, chief operating
officer of its exploration and production business, told
reporters.
The current output is sharply lower from the 60 mscmd
production at the end of 2010, and Reliance and partner BP
have cited geological complexities for the fall in
output.
The falling output has prompted the government to disallow
proportionate cost recovery to Reliance, leading to arbitration
proceedings over the issue. The finance ministry has also asked
for gas prices for Reliance to be capped because it's gas
production from the block is far below its supply commitment.
