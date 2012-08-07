NEW DELHI Aug 7 Indian energy major Reliance
Industries is currently producing 29 million standard
cubic metres a day (mscmd) of gas output from its KG D6 block,
India's Oil Minister S Jaipal Reddy said on Tuesday.
This is much lower than the peak target of 80 mscmd from the
block, leading to severe shortage of gas, he told reporters.
"Consequently, there is a painful need to reallocate the
reduced gas. Several states including Andhra Pradesh are getting
reduced gas for power generation," Reddy said.
Three of India's five transmission grids collapsed last
week, leaving about 670 million people without power.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)