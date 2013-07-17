NEW DELHI, July 17 Natural gas output from Reliance Industries Ltd's D6 block offshore India has fallen to about 14 million cubic metres per day (mmscmd), Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said on Wednesday.

Output from the D6 block, jointly operated by Reliance and BP Plc, was expected to hit a peak of 80 mmscmd but never reached the target because of various issues including entry of water and sand into wells.

Output has been declining steadily after reaching 60 mmscmd in 2010.