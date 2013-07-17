Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

NEW DELHI Natural gas output from Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) D6 block offshore India has fallen to about 14 million cubic metres per day (mmscmd), Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said on Wednesday.

Output from the D6 block, jointly operated by Reliance and BP Plc (BP.L), was expected to hit a peak of 80 mmscmd but never reached the target because of various issues including entry of water and sand into wells.

Output has been declining steadily after reaching 60 mmscmd in 2010.

