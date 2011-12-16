SINGAPORE Dec 16 India's Reliance
Industries has finalised the gasoil term contract for
2012 with at least four buyers and is negotiating with a few
more at premiums higher than this year, sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
It is selling the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil at premiums of
between $3.00 and $3.10 a barrel to Middle East quotes and the
10 ppm sulphur gasoil at premiums of between $4.25 and $4.50 a
barrel, they said.
Details on exact volumes and buyers were not available.
The 500 ppm sulphur gasoil premium is more than 40 percent
higher than the current term premium of $2.10 a barrel, traders
said.
The current details on the company's 10 ppm sulphur gasoil
term contract is not known.
Term premiums by the Indian private refiner is in line with
those of refiners in the Middle East.
Premiums for gasoil term contracts for next year are
generally higher on expectations that demand will increase from
countries in Africa and the Middle East, traders said.
Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) finalised its term contracts
for gasoil lifting in 2012, at a premium of $3 a barrel for
gasoil while Kuwait Petroleum Corp concluded its 2012 term
contracts at a premium of $2.85 a barrel.
"Europe is looking more bearish than Asia for next year, so
term levels have been keeping up with potential growth in demand
in the region," a Singapore-based trader said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)