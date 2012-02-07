Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Goldman Sachs has upgraded Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) (RIL) to buy from neutral, citing a potential lift in margins on increased refining and recovering oil demand.

"We believe that an upcycle in refining will lift margins and is likely to drive an earnings surprise for RIL over the medium term, by offsetting lackluster E&P performance," the bank said in a report dated on Monday.

Goldman raised its target prices for the oil and gas major to 970 rupees from 960 rupees previously.

Reliance, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, opened a share buyback on February 1 as it looks to prop up its underperforming shares by spending up to $2.1 billion to buy back shares at a maximum price of 870 rupees each.

