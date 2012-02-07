Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
Goldman Sachs has upgraded Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) (RIL) to buy from neutral, citing a potential lift in margins on increased refining and recovering oil demand.
"We believe that an upcycle in refining will lift margins and is likely to drive an earnings surprise for RIL over the medium term, by offsetting lackluster E&P performance," the bank said in a report dated on Monday.
Goldman raised its target prices for the oil and gas major to 970 rupees from 960 rupees previously.
Reliance, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, opened a share buyback on February 1 as it looks to prop up its underperforming shares by spending up to $2.1 billion to buy back shares at a maximum price of 870 rupees each.
(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.