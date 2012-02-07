Feb 7 Goldman Sachs has upgraded India's Reliance Industries (RIL) to buy from neutral, citing a potential lift in margins on increased refining and recovering oil demand, sending the refiner's shares up in pre-open trade on Tuesday.

"We believe that an upcycle in refining will lift margins and is likely to drive an earnings surprise for RIL over the medium term, by offsetting lackluster E&P performance," the bank said in a report dated on Monday.

Goldman raised its target prices for the oil and gas major to 970 rupees ($19.77) from 960 rupees previously.

Reliance, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, opened a share buyback on Feb. 1 as it looks to prop up its underperforming shares by spending up to $2.1 billion to buy back shares at a maximum price of 870 rupees each.

Reliance shares were up 1.1 percent at 842 rupees in pre-open trade on Tuesday.

($1 = 49.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)