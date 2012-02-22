* JV to sell Iconix's fashion, home brands in India
* Iconix's brands include London Fog, Ed Hardy, Mossimo
MUMBAI Feb 22 India's Reliance Brands,
part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has
partnered with Iconix Brand Group to sell the U.S.
company's fashion and home brands in India.
The joint venture will offer Iconix brands such as London
Fog, Ed Hardy, Mossimo and Ocean Pacific in India.
The Times of India newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday
that the companies signed an equal joint venture for 20 of
Iconix's lifestyle brands, which it said generated total global
revenue of $12 billion.
Financial details of the deal were not available.
"We are on our way to achieving our long-term goal of
growing international revenue to a third of our total business,"
Iconix Chairman Neil Cole said in a statement.
Reliance Brands will hold a 50 percent stake in Iconix
India, a unit of the U.S. company, the Times report said.
Reliance Brands' chief executive, Darshan Mehta, was quoted
in the report as saying that it had paid a "significant upfront
amount" to buy the stake and the rights.