Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gains 1.24 percent. Barclays upgrades to "overweight" from "equal weight" and says it expects earnings to more than double in the subsequent five years starting second half of FY16.
Adds valuations reasonable relative to history and global peers.
Reliance trades at 10.7 times of 1-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.