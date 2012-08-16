The control room of the Reliance Industries KG-D6 facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs says Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) can potentially become a $100 billion stock by fiscal 2017 from its current market capitalisation of around $46.6 billion.

To accomplish that, Goldman says Reliance needs to get government approvals on investments and gas prices, restrict its focus to core businesses, and return some of its surplus cash in the form of dividends or buybacks, among other measures.

Investor concerns such as on returns from new capital spending or the cyclical downturn are already largely discounted, Goldman also argues.

"Current share price is giving little credit to mgmt for refocusing investment in core activities and its potential impact on cash returns, in our view," Goldman said in the note dated on Thursday.

Goldman maintains its "buy" rating on the stock and raises its sum-of-the-parts target price to 936 rupees from 870 rupees to reflect improved refining and exploration and production valuations.

Reliance shares last up 1.3 percent at 810.10 rupees.