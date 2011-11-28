Nov 28 India's Reliance Industries said on Monday it has begun arbitration proceedings against the Indian government to have the company's entitlement to recover its costs related to KG-D6 block, off India's east coast.

Reliance said in a statement it was concerned by media reports that India's oil ministry would seek to restrict the amount of the costs recovered by the company from its revenues from sale of gas produced from the D1 and D3 fields in the KG-D6 block. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)