(Repeats story issued late on Monday)

* Reliance says arbitration over cost recovery related to KG-D6 block

* Says concerned by reports oil ministry seeking to restrict cost recovery

Nov 28 India's Reliance Industries said on Monday it has begun arbitration proceedings against the Indian government to have the company's entitlement to recover its costs related to KG-D6 block, off India's east coast, after media reports.

Reliance said in a statement it was concerned by reports that the oil ministry would seek to restrict the amount the company takes out towards cost recovery from its revenues from sale of gas produced from the D1 and D3 fields in the block.

Reliance, India's largest listed company, has seen its growth outlook marred by falling gas output from the KG D6 gas fields and has lost more than a quarter of its market value this year.

Earlier this month, India's upstream regulator said Reliance was producing 42 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per day)from its main D6 block, much lower than the 60 mscmd it was producing a year earlier and far off the planned peak capacity of 80 mscmd.

Reliance said in late Monday's statement that the company and its partners are entitled under the production sharing contract (PSC) with the Indian government to recover their full costs from the revenues generated by production from the block.

"The PSC contains no provision which entitles the Government of India to restrict the costs recovered by the company," Reliance said, adding the arbitration proceeding was to "resolve this cost recovery issue so as not to hinder future investments."

The company said it would seek a hearing in the arbitration at the earliest possible date.

Reliance shares had closed almost 4 percent higher at 783.80 rupees in a Mumbai market that gained 3 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)