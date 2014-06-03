MUMBAI Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) said a minor fire broke out at its poly butadiene rubber plant in Vadodara on Tuesday morning and that it would not have any impact on production.

No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control by fire fighters at the plant, the diversified conglomerate, whose businesses include oil and gas, petrochemicals, and telecommunications, said in a statement.

Reliance, India's second-largest company by market value, said the cause of the fire was being investigated and all other units were functioning normally.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)