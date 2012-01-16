MUMBAI Jan 16 India's Reliance Industries
Ltd is in talks with several leading cable operators
to buy minimum 26 percent stakes, as part of its strategy to
reach consumer homes for its fourth-generation broadband
services, according to a report in the Business Standard
newspaper.
The company, India's biggest by market capitalisation,
has approached Den Networks, Digicable Networks,
Hathway Cable and Datacom, IndusInd Media and
Communications Ltd. and several independent multi-system
operators (MSOs), the report said, quoting two unnamed sources.
A Reliance Industries spokesman, told Reuters, that the
company was in talks with various operators for partnerships and
content deals.
He declined to provide further details, including the names
of the firms Reliance was in talks with and the nature of
discussions, citing confidential clauses.
The operators could not be immediately contacted by Reuters
for comments.
Unlisted Infotel Broadband Services Ltd. is Reliance's
vehicle for its telecom space foray.
Earlier in January, Reliance said it would invest in media
group TV18's two main companies, marking a major foray into the
media sector by the energy-focused conglomerate and giving a
boost to its plans to launch 4G services.
There are more than 6,000 cable operators in the
country, Business Standard said in its report.
In 2010, Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire
Mukesh Ambani had agreed to buy Infotel Broadband, making his
return to telecom after the business was handed over to younger
sibling Anil following a family spilt.
Reliance Industries had paid about 48 billion rupees ($1.02
billion) for fresh equity in Infotel to get a 95 percent stake.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Nandita Bose; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)