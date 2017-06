Reliance Industries' KG-D6 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) fall over 1 percent as the recent recommendation on a revision in local gas prices was seen benefiting state-run upstream companies such as ONGC and Oil India (OILI.NS) with immediate effect.

However, any price revision will not be applicable to gas produced from Reliance Industries-operated D6 block on the east coast, where pricing has been fixed until April 2014.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)