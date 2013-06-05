The control room of Reliance Industries KG-D6 facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) gain ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday amid speculation the company may have new announcements about a potential tie-up with Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS).

Reliance Industries, which operates in the telecoms sector via unit Reliance Jio Infocomm, gains 2.8 percent, while Reliance Communications is up 5.4 percent.

Both companies announced a fibre optic network sharing deal in April.

Other companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani - who controls Reliance Communications - also gain.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS) gains 1.3 percent, Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS) is up 1.5 percent, while Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS) is up 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)