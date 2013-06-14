Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) gain 1.7 percent after its KG-D6 block partner Niko Resources Ltd(NKO.TO) said its proved reserves increased by 160 percent, and that a recent gas discovery in the D6 block off the east coast could add significantly to future reserves.
Reliance Industries is the operator of the block with a 60 percent stake. BP Plc(BP.L) holds 30 percent and Niko the rest.
The Canadian oil and natural gas producer said in May it made a significant gas discovery, along with its partners, in the KG-D6 block off the east coast.
Niko shares also rose as much as 13 percent in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(By Abhishek Vishnoi)