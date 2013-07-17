Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) may miss operating profit consensus forecast for April-June when it reports results on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Reliance to report an operating profit of 755.42 billion rupees for the quarter compared with a consensus mean estimate of 778.92 billion rupees.

Shares in Reliance are up 1.9 percent at 1:17 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)