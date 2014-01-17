Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) may lag consensus operating profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Reliance to report an operating profit of 74.40 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 77.67 billion rupees.

At 11:07 a.m., Reliance shares up 1 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)