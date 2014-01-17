UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) may lag consensus operating profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Reliance to report an operating profit of 74.40 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 77.67 billion rupees.
At 11:07 a.m., Reliance shares up 1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.