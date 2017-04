Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls as much as 2.8 percent. India's gas price hike is seen lower than expected, traders say.

The firm will not get the benefit of the price rise for gas produced from its D1 and D3 gas fields.

RIL is locked in arbitrations with the government over its D6 block.

As of 1:03 p.m., the stock is down 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)