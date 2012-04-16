India's Reliance Industries' KG-D6 facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries remains under pressure ahead of its earnings results due out on Friday. Doubts about how much natural gas can be extracted from Reliance's KG D6 blocks, and worries over its refining margins, as well as its usage of cash, have led to a string of analyst downgrades in recent weeks.

Top-ranked analysts from StarMine are much more pessimistic about Reliance's upcoming earnings, forecasting a fiscal fourth quarter net profit of 42.58 billion rupees, nearly 7 percent below the wider consensus forecasts.

Operating profits are seen at 68.97 billion rupees by this select group, 2.7 percent below consensus estimates, according to StarMine's SmartEstimates.

Shares of Reliance Industries were down 0.3 percent in afternoon trading. Shares have fallen about 8.5 percent since the beginning of March, compared with a 3.3 percent fall in the broader Nifty index.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)