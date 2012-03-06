India's Reliance Industries' KG-D6 facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Kotak securities sees downside risks to the refinery segment of Reliance Industries on a sharp decline in margins over the past one month.

Kotak said in a note it sees recent contraction in global refining and petchem margins led by weak downstream demand and falling output from the company's KG D-6 block as downside risk to the earnings estimate for FY13-14.

Reliance Industries ongoing buyback program may act as support at 775-800 rupees in the near term, Kotak added.

The buyback, which opened on February 1 will close January 19 next year. At 1:22 p.m shares were down 1.55 percent at 784.90 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)