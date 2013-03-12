A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) gain 0.9 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC.NS) is up 0.4 percent on expectations of additional inflows as both stocks could see an increase in their weightage in FTSE indexes after a rebalancing last week, according to Citigroup estimates.

FTSE last week announced a quarterly rebalancing across its indexes with changes due to take effect after the close of markets on Friday.

FTSE added the following companies: NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS), IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS), Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS), Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS), GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, and Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS).

Among the deletions, FTSE removed Suzlon Energy Ltd from its indexes.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)