Dec 12 Energy major Reliance Industries
, India's most valued company that also runs
supermarkets, plans to enter the fast-food business next year,
the Economic Times reported on Monday.
The company, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest
man, is exploring a model on the lines of international chains
McDonald's Corp and Dominos Pizza, with a
standardised menu and delivery service, the newspaper said.
Ambani has appointed Rishi Negi, chief operating officer of
multiplex operator Fame India, to develop the quick
service restaurant concept within 3-4 months, it said, citing
two unnamed company executives.
"The company is looking at anything suitable for Indian
palate, be it Chinese, Italian or Indian cuisine," it quoted one
executive as saying.
Reliance has shortlisted Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore as the
tentative locations to launch the business, it said.
Its subsidiary Reliance Retail operates around 1,146
multi-brand outlets across the country through chains such as
Reliance Fresh, Reliance Super and Reliance Mart, it said.
The newspaper said a Reliance spokesman declined to comment
and Reuters could not immediately reach company officials.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Nandita Bose in MUMBAI;
Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)