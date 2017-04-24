BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 24 India's oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 12.8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit and topped analysts' estimates, helped by higher margins in its core business.
Net profit on a standalone basis - which takes into account only the company's core refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses - rose to 81.51 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for the three months to March 31 from 72.27 billion rupees a year earlier, Reliance, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 80.10 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Reliance said its gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed - a key profitability gauge for a refiner - was $11.5 per barrel for the quarter, much higher than year ago levels.
($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Rahul Bhatia; Editing by Euan Rocha)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results