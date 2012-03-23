Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose as much as 1.6 percent in early trades on an Economic Times report that the government has approved its $1.5 billion plan to produce over 10 million standard cubic meters of gas per day from four satellite fields in the KG-D6 block.

Shares in Reliance Industries have fallen 10.28 percent so far in March on fears of falling output from KG-D6 field in eastern coast of India, lower petrochemical margins and a weaker on-quarter Q4 earnings, dealers said.

The investment plan, which will help boost falling output in the Krishna-Godavari Basin KG-D6 block, has been pending with the authorities for two years, the report said.

At 10:32 a.m. (0502 GMT), the stock was up 1.14 percent at 745 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)