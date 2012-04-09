Reliance Industries' KG-D6 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries lost 1.3 percent to 737.10 rupees after Kotak cut its price target for the stock, citing "conflicting" company signals on the use of cash, "confusing" news from exploration and production, and "continuing weakness" in chemicals and refining margins.

The brokerage cut its sum-of-the-parts target price to 800 rupees from 830 rupees, while maintaining its "neutral" stance on Reliance, becoming the latest investment house to deliver warnings about the company's earnings outlook.

Kotak analyst Sanjeev Prasad further warned of risks from lower recoverable reserves from Reliance's KG D6 block, as well as declines in chemical margins for naphtha-based crackers.

Reliance shares have been hit hard in March, with the stock down 8.6 percent, far above the 1.7 percent fall in the Nifty last month, due to worries about its earnings.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)