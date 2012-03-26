Reliance Industries' KG-D6 facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) were hit by concerns about its exploration and production (E&P) business, primarily due to continued regulatory uncertainty over the development of its KG-D6 block.

Output from KG-D6 has been declining for more than a year, resulting in a sharp fall in India's gas output and forcing the country to resort to increased imports of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Reliance Industries fell 1.5 percent in afternoon trade. The stock has lost 9.4 percent in March as of Friday's close, compared with a 2 percent fall in India's 50-share Index Nifty in the equivalent period.

