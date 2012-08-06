India's Reliance Industries' KG-D6 facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) surged over 5 percent after the Economic Times newspaper reported the energy conglomerate has agreed to share its KG-D6 accounts with the government.

The agreement fulfills a key provision that contributed to a stand-off over government approvals Reliance needs to further develop the block, traders say.

Shares were also bolstered, hitting earlier their highest since mid-March, as ET also reported Reliance's management committee is due to consider the commercial viability of three gas finds at the KG-D6 blocks, leading to some hopes for a favourable outcome.