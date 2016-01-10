MUMBAI Jan 10 India's Reliance Defence Ltd has
signed an accord with a provincial government to set up a naval
facility along the country's eastern coast with an initial
investment of 50 billion rupees ($748 million), the company said
on Sunday.
Reliance Defence, a unit of billionaire Anil Ambani's
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, plans to build submarines
and aircraft carriers as well as to provide services including
maintenance and refitting of ships at the facility.
It will be located 70 km (45 miles) south of Visakhapatnam
in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
Reliance Chairman Ambani cited estimates saying the Indian
navy could spend nearly 200 billion rupees annually over the
next 15 years on acquisitions and fleet modernisation of
submarines and aircraft carriers.
This would generate a "huge pipeline of opportunity",
according to a copy of his speech at an industry event released
by the company.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants a greater
role for Indian state and defence firms as the government is
forecast to spend $250 billion over the next decade to upgrade
its military.
The government has, however, yet to move forward on its
plans to build up the submarine fleet, meaning any order for
companies including Reliance Defence may be years away.
($1 = 66.8372 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing
by Keith Weir)