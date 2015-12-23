MUMBAI Dec 23 India's Reliance Infrastructure
Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its cement business
for 26 billion rupees ($394 million) and a deal could be
announced as soon as this week, said a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Under the terms of the deal, the buyer would also take over
the cement unit's outstanding debt of 24 billion rupees, giving
the business an enterprise value of 50 billion rupees, the
source told Reuters, declining to be identified ahead of a
public announcement.
A spokesman for the Reliance Group, a diversified
conglomerate whose business interests range from telecoms to
finance and infrastructure building, declined to comment.
Reliance Infrastructure's cement unit has three plants with
total installed capacity of 5.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA).
Another 5 MTPA cement manufacturing plant is being developed in
western Maharashtra state, according to its website.
A consortium, which includes some private equity firms, is
likely to emerge as the successful bidder for the unit, said the
source, adding seven bidders had been shortlisted earlier and
that the sale proceeds would be used to pare the group's debt.
Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday reported, citing people
familiar with the matter, that Reliance Infrastructure was in
talks with cement makers as well as private equity firms
including Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP for the sale.
Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
($1 = 66.0021 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
David Evans)