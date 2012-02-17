* Eyes H2 listing, Deutsche Bank is third bank on
deal-sources
* May help reduce debt load of $6.9 bln as of Dec
* Shares up 3.6 percent in early trade, up by half 2012
(adds detail on debt, shares)
By Saeed Azhar and Devidutta Tripathy
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Feb 17 India's
Reliance Communications has appointed another two
banks for the upcoming $1 billion IPO of its undersea cable unit
in what may be the biggest stock listing in Singapore this year,
two sources said.
Standard Chartered and DBS Group Holdings
will join Deutsche Bank as the main advisers in an
initial public offering, which will help the debt-laden Indian
telecom firm reduce a debt burden that stood at $6.9 billion as
of December.
The IPO -- which is likely to be in the form of a business
trust -- is expected to be launched in the second half of the
year, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
They declined to be identified because the details of the
transaction are not public.
News that Reliance Communications was pushing ahead with the
Singapore IPO helped push the shares up 3.6 percent in early
trading in Mumbai.
Business trusts contain assets that pay regular dividends,
most of which are distributed to shareholders.
Reliance Communications, India's no. 2 mobile phone
operator, which competes with 14 others in a highly competitive
Indian mobile phone market, has seen profits decline for 10
straight quarters to December.
A hoped-for IPO of its telecoms tower unit failed to take
off and a planned sale of the business has dragged on for nearly
two years, forcing Reliance Communications to tap the debt
market recently.
Sources have said Reliance Communications is in talks with
U.S. buyout giants Blackstone and Carlyle to
sell its telecoms tower unit in a more than $3 billion deal, but
the transaction has not yet been completed.
Reliance Communications recently secured $1.18 billion in
Chinese loans to repay overseas convertible bonds due for
redemption in March.
Shares of the company were up 2.13 percent at 0508 GMT. They
are up by about 50 percent this year after declining 52 percent
in 2011 on concerns about its debt.
Reliance Communications, Standard Chartered and DBS declined
to comment on the planned IPO.
Last month, sources told Reuters that Reliance
Communications is looking to raise up to $1.5 billion in the
IPO, but sources involved in the deal said $1 billion is a more
realistic target.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Devidutta Tripathy
in NEW DELHI; Editing by Kevin Lim)