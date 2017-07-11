FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in an hour
Exclusive: Police detain a suspect in Jio data leak probe
July 11, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in an hour

Exclusive: Police detain a suspect in Jio data leak probe

2 Min Read

Commuters use their mobile phones as they wait at a bus stop with an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, July 10, 2017.Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Police in Rajasthan on Tuesday detained a man suspected of involvement in a major leak of user data from the newest telecom company Jio, a police official said.

Jio, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his vehicle Reliance Industries Ltd, said on Monday it was investigating whether personal data of over 100 million of its customers had been leaked to a website named "Magicapk.com".

The company said it is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged leak, which cyber security analysts say may be the first large-scale breach of an Indian telecom firm.

The local police official, who asked not to be named, said a man named Imran Chhimpa had been detained early Tuesday evening in connection with the investigation and a team of investigators from Mumbai was expected to arrive shortly.

The proprietor of a local internet service provider in the town of Sujangarh, Rajasthan, of which Chhimpa was a customer, confirmed Chimppa had been detained and said he had received a query from police about the individual on Tuesday morning.

Reporting by Rahul Bhatia, editing by David Evans

