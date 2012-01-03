MUMBAI Jan 3 India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday a unit has agreed to fund the owners of media firms Network18 Media and Investments and TV18 Broadcast Ltd to help them subscribe to a rights issue.

TV18 earlier said its board had approved issue of shares on rights basis for up to 27 billion rupees ($508.4 million). ($1 = 53.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)