MUMBAI Jan 14 India's Reliance MediaWorks
, a film and entertainment company, said its board had
approved separating its exhibition and film and media services
businesses into subsidiaries.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, said the
proposed restructuring is a precursor to inviting investments
from strategic and private equity investors who have expressed
an interest in specific businesses.
"The proposed subsidiarisation will better position the
company to pursue strategic growth opportunities in its specific
businesses and enable the company to enhance its business,
revenues and profitability and also expand products and service
offerings," it said in a statement on Saturday.
The transfer of the businesses is subject to shareholder
approval.
Reliance MediaWorks has plans to launch a 5 billion rupee
($97 million) rights issue by March. It is also in talks to
raise 4 billion to 5 billion rupees from global private equity
firms and other investors to cut its debt of 15 billion rupees,
Chief Executive Anil Arjun said in December..
($1= 51.53 rupees)
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu, editing by Jane Baird)