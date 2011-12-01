MUMBAI Dec 1 India's Reliance MediaWorks , part of billionaire Anil Ambani's group, signed a pact with Chennai-based media firm VenSat to expand its visual effects and animation capabilities to the southern markets, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm plans to set up a studio in Chennai to cater to the growing demand from the South Indian media and entertainment industry, the statement added.

Financial details of the agreement were not immediately available. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Harish Nambiar)