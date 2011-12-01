(Adds details, share price)
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI Dec 1 India's Reliance MediaWorks
, part of billionaire Anil Ambani's group, tied up with
unlisted VenSat to expand its visual effects, graphics and
animation capabilities to the southern markets, sending its
shares up as much as 6 percent.
The film and entertainment services provider plans to set up
a studio in Chennai to cater to the growing demand from the
South Indian media and entertainment industry, it said in a
statement.
Financial details of the agreement were not immediately
available.
As a part of the pact, Venkatesh Roddam, founder of VenSat
would be joining the Reliance MediaWorks management team as the
chief executive of its entire film and media services division,
the company said.
Over the past 3 years, Reliance Mediaworks has substantially
scaled up digital post production facilities for feature films,
broadcast shows and television commercials, it said.
The media firm, which operates in three business
segments--cinema, film and media services and expects its film
and media services businesses to be a dominant contributor to
its revenues going forward and expects it to rise to
60 percent in FY13 from the current 40 percent.
At 11.47 a.m., shares of the firm, which the market values
at $75 million, were up 5.59 percent at 88.8 rupees in a firm
Mumbai market.Shares of the company have fallen 62 percent since
the start of 2011 compared to a 21 percent fall in the main
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Harish Nambiar)