By Seng Li Peng and Nidhi Verma
| SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's Reliance
Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining
complex, will halt heavy naphtha exports in 2017/18 after the
full-scale start-up of its 2.2 million tonnes per year (tpy)
paraxylene plant by end-March, four people with knowledge of the
matter said.
The plant, located in western Gujarat state, is currently
operating at about 800,000 tpy capacity, and the rest of the
project's capacity set to come on stream before the end of this
financial year in March, one of the people said. The
petrochemical is primarily used in polyester and polyethylene
terephthalate (PET).
The main feedstock for paraxylene is heavy naphtha, a
crude-based product which can also be converted into reformates,
a blending component for high-octane gasoline.
At full capacity, Reliance's paraxylene plant would require
2.7 million tonnes per year of naphtha - reducing the firm's
ability to export the product and making it likely that the
Indian conglomerate will have to resort to imports of heavy
naphtha, the trade sources said.
The people declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests
for comments.
Traders said they expect Reliance to import about two
medium-range vessel size a month of heavy naphtha if they do
resort to buying the product.
"Previously, Asia was not getting much heavy naphtha but
these days, Russia is able to supply heavier grades of naphtha,"
said one Singapore-based trader.
While the short-term supply outlook for naphtha in general
is tight in Asia due to India cutting back exports, refinery
maintenance, outages and a lack of alternative feedstock to
replace naphtha, the long-term view is that the feedstock will
be in excess.
"The global market for naphtha will be over-supplied until
at least 2020," IHS Markit said in a report, projecting global
demand for naphtha (including natural gasoline) to be 1.18
billion tonnes in 2017.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE and Nidhi Verma in NEW
DELHI; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)