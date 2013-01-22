MUMBAI Jan 22 Reliance Communications
shares rose as much as 3.2 percent after The Economic Times
reported the company was in preliminary talks with Reliance
Industries Ltd for a mobile network sharing deal.
The deal could involve Reliance Infratel Ltd, a unit of
Reliance Communications, leasing out capacity in some of its
mobile towers to Reliance Industries, the newspaper
reported, citing two executives aware of the development.
Reliance Industries is planning to roll out high speed
mobile data services.
Reliance Communications shares were up 2.8 percent as of
0446 GMT while shares in Reliance Industries were up 1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)