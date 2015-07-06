MUMBAI, July 6 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
plans to sell a 3.1 percent stake, worth $32 million
at the current market price, in unit Network18 Media &
Investments Ltd to comply with rules mandating public
ownership in listed firms.
Reliance said in a statement on Monday that the selldown of
32.5 million shares on Wednesday would help it meet the minimum
25 percent public ownership rule.
Conglomerate Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh
Ambani, last year bought a majority stake in the media group
that runs business news channels, a news portal and other news
and e-commerce websites.
At the stock's Monday close, the stake is valued at 2.03
billion rupees ($32 million). A unit of Reliance, which owns the
stake, will sell it through stock exchanges.
($1 = 63.4324 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)