FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management rises over 18 percent on market debut
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Saudi princes accused of bribery, embezzlement - official
Middle East
Saudi princes accused of bribery, embezzlement - official
City race clear as Mourinho suffers more Stamford Bridge woe
Soccer
City race clear as Mourinho suffers more Stamford Bridge woe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 6, 2017 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management rises over 18 percent on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd saw a strong market debut on Monday, with shares surging as much as 18.65 percent, in the first ever listing by a mutual fund manager in the country.

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The company’s initial public offering to raise up to 15.42 billion rupees ($238.29 million) was subscribed over 81 times.

Shares in the company were trading at 285.65 rupees, up 13.35 percent by 0444 GMT in a weak Mumbai market that was down 0.23 percent.

Mutual funds have seen their assets under management surging to record highs this year helped by a bull market and shifting of physical assets to financial assets after India’s surprise scrapping of high-value banknotes late last year.

Indian companies have seen a rise in demand for IPOs and look set to surpass the record $8.65 billion raised in 2007.

($1 = 64.7100 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Swati Bhat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.