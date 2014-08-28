Aug 28 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, raised oil imports by nearly 12.4 percent in July compared with a year earlier, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.37 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in July, an increase of about 3.9 percent from June, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.4 million bpd of oil, about a third of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first seven months of 2014, the private refiner shipped in about 1.25 million bpd of oil, an increase of about 2.6 percent from a year ago, the data showed. In January-July 2014, Reliance bought about 42.5 percent of its oil needs from Latin America compared to nearly 46 percent last year, with Venezuela maintaining its position as the top crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. Qatar was the third biggest oil supplier to Reliance, replacing Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The share of middle eastern crudes in Reliance's overall oil imports in the first seven months declined to 41.2 percent from about 43.2 a year earlier, while that of African grades jumped to nearly 14.2 percent from about 10.1 percent a year earlier. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-July 2014 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ July June %change July %change Jan-July Jan-July %change Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 23.9 22.6 6.0 21.9 9.3 51.3 23.8 115.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 54.0 46.6 16.0 Ecuador 67.4 71.5 -5.7 0.0 -- 31.4 9.8 220.8 Mexico 59.9 61.9 -3.3 61.6 -2.8 62.1 62.4 -0.4 Venezuela 491.8 402.1 22.3 406.3 21.0 331.0 413.3 -19.9 TOTAL 643.0 558.2 15.2 489.8 31.3 529.8 555.8 -4.7 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 13.6 -100.0 0.0 6.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 13.6 -100.0 0.0 6.9 -100.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 15.1 36.2 -58.3 77.2 -80.5 69.2 113.9 -39.2 Oman 4.5 4.5 0.7 0.0 -- 4.5 7.3 -38.8 Iraq 64.2 66.7 -3.7 64.5 -0.4 28.7 76.8 -62.6 Qatar 53.9 81.4 -33.8 121.2 -55.5 106.6 74.1 43.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 S. Arabia 234.9 208.0 12.9 250.5 -6.2 223.3 203.2 9.9 U.A.E. 109.4 164.1 -33.4 101.2 8.1 80.4 43.5 85.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 482.0 560.9 -14.1 614.6 -21.6 512.8 523.6 -2.1 Europe Albania 0.0 20.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 20.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.7 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.8 4.6 200.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.6 4.6 303.2 Africa Nigeria 30.5 30.4 0.1 0.0 -- 21.7 3.9 451.4 Angola 32.2 65.5 -50.8 33.6 -4.0 60.2 38.8 55.1 Cameroon 43.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.0 10.0 30.8 Chad 32.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 7.1 -33.1 Egypt 35.0 18.1 93.7 35.2 -0.4 20.5 36.4 -43.7 Gabon 40.4 0.0 -- 30.8 31.3 14.2 12.8 11.6 Sudan 20.8 42.2 -50.7 0.0 -- 26.0 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 8.6 21.5 -59.8 0.0 -- 16.0 13.7 16.9 TOTAL 243.5 177.7 37.0 99.6 144.6 176.4 122.6 43.8 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1368.5 1316.9 3.9 1217.5 12.4 1245.3 1213.6 2.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)