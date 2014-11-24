(Removes extraneous word in headline) Nov 24 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in nearly 10 percent less oil in October than a year ago and skip imports from Iraq for the third straight month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.23 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, a decline of about 0.9 percent from September, the data showed. The company's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.4 million bpd of oil, about a third of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first 10 months of 2014, the private refiner shipped in about 1.24 million bpd of oil, marginally lower from a year earlier, the data showed. In January-October 2014, Reliance bought about 43 percent of its oil needs from Latin America compared with nearly 45 percent last year, with Venezuela maintaining its position as the top crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. Qatar was the third biggest oil supplier to Reliance, replacing Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The share of Middle Eastern crudes in Reliance's overall oil imports in the first 10 months declined to about 40 percent from about 44 percent a year earlier, while that of African grades jumped to nearly 15 percent from about 10 percent a year earlier. Reuters reported in May that Reliance may boost intake of Brent-linked heavier, cheaper African grades in 2014 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-related Latin American oil while cutting intake of those from the Middle East. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Oct Sept %change Oct %change Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %change Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 64.1 64.4 -0.5 82.3 -22.1 55.4 27.2 103.9 Colombia 66.3 143.2 -53.7 60.4 9.7 58.6 52.1 12.4 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 28.7 10.0 185.9 Mexico 56.0 56.7 -1.2 67.0 -16.3 60.3 63.5 -5.0 Venezuela 318.6 272.6 16.9 376.6 -15.4 330.4 412.2 -19.8 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 505.0 537.0 -6.0 586.3 -13.9 533.4 565.1 -5.6 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.5 -100.0 Middle East Neutral zone 71.2 32.5 119.1 100.4 -29.1 64.4 119.9 -46.3 Oman 0.0 9.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.0 6.0 -33.6 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 188.7 -100.0 20.0 86.0 -76.7 Qatar 67.1 47.2 42.2 0.0 -- 92.6 67.9 36.4 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.5 -100.0 S. Arabia 210.5 210.5 0.0 211.6 -0.5 222.7 198.1 12.4 U.A.E. 107.8 52.7 104.4 36.4 196.3 85.2 61.0 39.7 TOTAL 456.6 351.9 29.7 537.0 -15.0 488.8 542.3 -9.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 4.1 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 4.1 -2.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 31.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.0 3.2 399.7 TOTAL 31.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 19.3 3.2 502.9 Africa Nigeria 121.2 186.0 -34.8 87.6 38.4 49.0 11.7 319.3 Angola 61.2 34.3 78.5 63.7 -3.9 51.6 36.8 40.3 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 23.5 -100.0 9.1 11.7 -22.5 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 4.9 -33.1 Egypt 52.7 36.3 45.2 35.1 50.2 26.8 36.1 -25.7 Gabon 0.0 32.1 -100.0 9.7 -100.0 16.2 11.0 46.5 Sudan 0.0 20.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.1 3.9 411.3 Eq. Guinea 0.0 21.6 -100.0 19.8 -100.0 13.3 11.6 14.8 TOTAL 235.1 330.3 -28.8 239.3 -1.8 189.3 127.8 48.2 Canada 0.0 19.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1228.0 1239.1 -0.9 1362.7 -9.9 1238.3 1249.0 -0.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)