Dec 18 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in nearly 17.8 percent more oil in November than a year ago and skipped imports from Iraq for the fourth straight month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.36 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in November, an increase of about 10.7 percent from October, the data showed. The company's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.4 million bpd of oil, about a third of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In November, the private refiner made a rare purchase of condensate produced at the Uweinate and Thamama fields of U.A.E, Brazil's Lula crude and Australia's heavy sweet Vincent oil. In the first 11 months of 2014, the private refiner shipped in about 1.25 million bpd of oil, marginally higher from a year earlier, the data showed. In January-November 2014, Reliance bought about 43.3 percent of its oil needs from Latin America compared with nearly 45 percent last year, with Venezuela maintaining its position as the top crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. U.A.E emerged as the third biggest oil supplier to Reliance, replacing Qatar. The share of Middle Eastern crudes in Reliance's overall oil imports in the first 11 months declined to about 39.6 percent from about 43.2 percent a year earlier, while that of African grades jumped to nearly 15 percent from about 10.7 percent a year earlier. Reuters reported in May that Reliance may boost intake of Brent-linked heavier, cheaper African grades in 2014 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-related Latin American oil while cutting intake of those from the Middle East. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Nov Oct %change Nov %change Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %change Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 59.6 64.1 -7.0 91.6 -34.9 55.8 33.0 69.3 Colombia 0.0 66.3 -100.0 71.7 -100.0 53.3 53.9 -1.1 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 26.1 9.1 185.9 Mexico 70.3 56.0 25.4 57.4 22.4 61.2 62.9 -2.8 Venezuela 485.0 318.6 52.3 271.5 78.6 344.3 399.6 -13.8 TOTAL 614.9 505.0 21.8 492.3 24.9 540.7 558.5 -3.2 Asia Australia 22.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 5.9 -65.4 TOTAL 22.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 5.9 -65.4 Middle East Neutral zone 35.1 71.2 -50.7 171.1 -79.5 61.8 124.5 -50.4 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 9.1 -100.0 3.6 6.3 -42.2 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.2 78.3 -76.7 Qatar 29.8 67.1 -55.6 0.0 -- 86.9 61.8 40.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.2 -100.0 S. Arabia 259.9 210.5 23.5 193.8 34.1 226.0 197.7 14.3 U.A.E. 234.3 107.8 117.5 37.8 519.8 98.6 58.9 67.4 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 65.3 -100.0 0.0 5.9 -100.0 TOTAL 559.2 456.6 22.5 477.1 17.2 495.2 536.5 -7.7 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 3.7 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 3.7 -2.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.6 2.9 399.7 TOTAL 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 17.6 2.9 502.9 Africa Nigeria 88.9 121.2 -26.7 64.8 37.2 52.5 16.4 219.5 Angola 33.9 61.2 -44.5 62.8 -46.0 50.0 39.1 27.8 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 10.7 -22.5 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 4.5 -33.1 Egypt 18.2 52.7 -65.5 36.2 -49.9 26.0 36.1 -27.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.7 10.0 46.5 Sudan 21.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.2 3.6 464.1 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.1 10.5 14.8 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 0.0 1.8 -100.0 TOTAL 162.0 235.1 -31.1 184.3 -12.1 186.9 132.8 40.7 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 0.0 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1358.9 1228.0 10.7 1153.7 17.8 1249.1 1240.4 0.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)