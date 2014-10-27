Oct 27 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in 5.5 percent less oil in September than a year ago, and made its first purchase of Canadian oil sand Kearl Blend while continuing to skip imports from Iraq for the second month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September, an increase of about 3.3 percent from August, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.4 million bpd of oil, about a third of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first nine months of 2014, the private refiner shipped in about 1.24 million bpd of oil, marginally higher from a year ago, the data showed. In January-September 2014, Reliance bought about 43.3 percent of its oil needs from Latin America compared to nearly 46 percent last year, with Venezuela maintaining its position as the top crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. Qatar was the third biggest oil supplier to Reliance, replacing Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The share of Middle Eastern crudes in Reliance's overall oil imports in the first nine months declined to 39.7 percent from about 44 percent a year earlier, while that of African grades jumped to nearly 15 percent from about 9.3 percent a year earlier. Reuters in May reported that Reliance may boost intake of Brent-linked heavier, cheaper African grades in 2014 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-related Latin American oil while cutting intake of those from the Middle East. The private refiner shipped in Colombia's Castilla grade after a gap of five months and Canadian oil after seven months. In January, this year Reliance received a parcel of Canadian heavy oil Cold Lake. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-September 2014 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Sept Aug %change Sept %change Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %change Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 64.4 66.2 -2.7 22.4 187.2 54.4 20.9 160.2 Colombia 143.2 0.0 -- 136.7 4.8 57.7 51.2 12.7 Ecuador 0.0 66.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 31.9 11.2 185.9 Mexico 56.7 55.6 2.1 69.6 -18.5 60.8 63.1 -3.7 Venezuela 272.6 394.6 -30.9 410.6 -33.6 331.8 416.3 -20.3 TOTAL 537.0 582.8 -7.9 639.4 -16.0 536.6 562.7 -4.6 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 17.2 -100.0 0.0 7.3 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 17.2 -100.0 0.0 7.3 -100.0 Middle East Neutral zone 32.5 55.3 -41.3 103.4 -68.6 63.6 122.1 -47.9 Oman 9.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 6.7 -33.6 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 22.3 74.4 -70.0 Qatar 47.2 66.1 -28.6 70.9 -33.4 95.5 75.6 26.3 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0 S. Arabia 210.5 242.1 -13.0 178.6 17.9 224.1 196.5 14.0 U.A.E 52.7 126.2 -58.2 186.2 -71.7 82.6 63.8 29.5 TOTAL 351.9 489.7 -28.1 539.1 -34.7 492.5 542.9 -9.3 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 20.6 -100.0 4.4 4.5 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.6 -100.0 4.4 4.5 -2.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.3 3.6 299.8 TOTAL 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.0 3.6 403.0 Africa Nigeria 186.0 30.4 512.6 0.0 -- 40.8 3.1 1231.7 Angola 34.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 50.5 33.7 49.7 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 10.4 -2.7 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 5.5 -33.1 Egypt 36.3 35.0 3.6 54.4 -33.3 23.9 36.2 -34.1 Gabon 32.1 30.0 6.8 0.0 -- 18.0 11.2 60.9 Sudan 20.1 0.0 -- 39.8 -49.4 22.4 4.4 411.3 Eq. Guinea 21.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.8 10.6 39.2 TOTAL 330.3 95.4 246.1 94.2 250.6 184.1 115.1 60.0 Canada 19.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1239.1 1199.4 3.3 1310.6 -5.5 1239.4 1236.1 0.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)