Feb 5 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 15.3 percent more oil in December than a year earlier and made its first ever purchase of Guatemala's Xan Coban oil, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. It did not import oil from Iraq for a second straight month but added Kazakhstan's CPC Blend to its imports, the data showed. Traders say Reliance imports in January could ease as the refiner had an emergency shutdown of a crude unit in December, leading to inventory build up. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.4 percent less oil in 2013 than a year earlier. It bought 45 percent of its oil needs from Latin America and about 43 percent from the Middle East in 2013. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Hamaca from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico, Vasconia and Castilla from Colombia, Peregrino and Roncador from Brazil, Pyrenees from Australia, Ras Gharib from Egypt, Lokele from Cameroon, Olende and Mandji from Gabon and Dar Blend from Sudan. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-December 2013 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 87.5 91.6 -4.5 66.7 31.1 37.6 82.5 -54.4 Colombia 98.2 71.7 36.9 0.0 -- 57.6 5.6 931.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 26.1 -100.0 8.4 10.9 -23.1 Mexico 68.6 57.4 19.5 0.0 -- 63.4 34.1 86.0 Venezuela 337.2 271.5 24.2 415.2 -18.8 394.3 311.1 26.8 Guatemala 8.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 600.2 492.3 21.9 508.0 18.2 562.1 444.1 26.6 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 Australia 18.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 6.5 7.8 TOTAL 18.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 8.0 -12.4 Middle East Neutral Zone 62.3 171.1 -63.6 88.9 -29.9 119.2 120.8 -1.3 Oman 8.9 9.1 -1.5 8.9 0.7 6.5 5.6 15.9 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 71.6 58.8 21.9 Qatar 84.4 0.0 -- 175.1 -51.8 63.7 118.1 -46.1 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- S Arabia 263.3 193.8 35.8 153.0 72.1 203.3 191.0 6.4 UAE 37.9 37.8 0.1 36.5 3.7 57.1 82.8 -31.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.6 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 65.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.4 12.9 -58.4 TOTAL 456.8 477.1 -4.2 462.4 -1.2 529.7 598.6 -11.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 1.2 186.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 1.2 186.0 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 TOTAL 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 2.9 83.1 Africa Nigeria 0.0 64.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 15.0 2.7 450.9 Angola 0.0 62.8 -100.0 62.9 -100.0 35.8 69.9 -48.7 Cameroon 22.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.7 8.5 37.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.9 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.6 -100.0 4.1 5.5 -25.6 Egypt 70.1 36.2 93.4 35.1 99.7 39.0 40.1 -2.7 Gabon 50.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.5 17.8 -24.2 Sudan 20.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 1.7 191.8 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.6 23.3 -58.7 Libya 0.0 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 163.2 184.3 -11.4 130.7 24.9 135.4 182.5 -25.8 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1270.1 1153.7 10.1 1101.1 15.3 1242.9 1260.6 -1.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)