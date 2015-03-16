March 16 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 14.2 percent less oil in February compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought an annual about 17.5 percent less oil last month at 1.14 million barrels per day (bpd) ahead of a planned four-week maintenance shutdown of half of its 660,000 barrels per day refinery from March 15. Share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports declined to about 33 percent in February from about 37 percent a year earlier, while that of Middle East rose to 62.5 percent from about 43.7 percent, the data showed. African grades accounted for about 4.6 percent of the refiner's crude purchase in February compared with about 15.3 percent a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in Gujarat state in western India can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in February 2015 versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 87.8 -100.0 72.0 -100.0 46.2 91.9 -49.8 Colombia 77. 3 67.6 14.3 74.6 3.7 72.2 69.9 3.3 Ecuador 0.0 35.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.7 0.0 -- Mexico 75.4 61.9 21.8 68.7 9.8 68.3 65.0 5.1 Venezuela 222.0 403.9 -45.0 294.4 -24.6 317.6 277.9 14.3 TOTAL 374.7 656.8 -42.9 509.7 -26.5 523.0 504.8 3.6 Middle East Neutral Zone 46.2 42.6 8.3 128.9 -64.2 44.3 108.6 -59.2 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 9.3 -100.0 0.0 4.4 -100.0 Iraq 73.1 65.7 11.3 0.0 -- 69.2 0.0 -- Qatar 15.1 80.9 -81.3 147.1 -89.7 49.7 100.2 -50.4 S. Arabia 292.8 197.8 48.0 278.2 5.2 242.9 244.3 -0.6 U.A.E. 284.3 97.7 191.0 39.7 615.7 186.3 45.5 309.3 TOTAL 711.5 484.7 46.8 603.3 17.9 592.3 502.9 17.8 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 21.5 -100.0 0.0 10.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 21.5 -100.0 0.0 10.2 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.1 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 34.8 -100.0 0.0 33.1 -100.0 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 34.8 -100.0 0.0 50.1 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 86.2 -100.0 64.0 -100.0 45.3 30.4 49.0 Angola 0.0 31.3 -100.0 68.4 -100.0 16.4 64.4 -74.5 Cameroon 0.0 30.8 -100.0 24.9 -100.0 16.2 11.8 36.9 Egypt 19.9 37.1 -46.3 19.4 2.8 29.0 18.4 57.2 Gabon 11.4 0.0 -- 10.9 4.5 5.4 5.2 4.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.6 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 21.2 0.0 -- 23.3 -8.9 10.1 11.1 -8.9 TOTAL 52.5 185.3 -71.7 210.8 -75.1 122.3 151.9 -19.5 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1138.8 1326.9 -14.2 1380.2 -17.5 1237.6 1227.3 0.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)