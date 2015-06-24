June 24 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 12.4 percent more oil in May compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data from sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought 4.3 percent more oil last month from a year ago at about 1.32 million barrels per day (bpd). In May, Reliance also shipped in Canadian oil sand Kearl Blend, the data showed. The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall imports rose from a year earlier to about 45.5 percent in May as the refiners made purchases from Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador, while that of Middle East declined to 29 percent from about 48 percent, the data showed. African grades' share in Reliance's overall imports in May jumped to the highest in three years to about a quarter, up from about 19 percent a year earlier. Reliance's two advanced refineries in Gujarat state in western India can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 26 percent of India's overall capacity. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 115.1 -100.0 84.5 -100.0 40.9 62.6 -34.7 Colombia 70.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 42.7 75.8 -43.8 Ecuador 70.0 0.0 -- 78.3 -10.7 21.7 16.1 34.7 Mexico 130.2 0.0 -- 61.9 110.4 78.7 62.6 25.6 Venezuela 331.6 345.4 -4.0 196.8 68.5 342.1 283.8 20.5 TOTAL 602.1 460.5 30.8 421.6 42.8 526.0 501.0 5.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 10.4 0.0 -- 78.6 -86.7 23.2 86.9 -73.3 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 8.7 -100.0 0.0 4.5 -100.0 Iraq 69.5 102.6 -32.3 67.7 2.7 68.7 13.9 394.4 Qatar 66.5 50.7 31.3 177.0 -62.4 55.0 122.4 -55.1 Kuwait 6.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- S. Arabia 195.7 353.8 -44.7 221.8 -11.7 257.6 224.0 15.0 U.A.E. 34.2 70.5 -51.5 55.7 -38.6 113.6 57.9 96.3 TOTAL 382.8 577.7 -33.7 609.4 -37.2 519.4 509.6 1.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Azarbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.7 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 19.4 -66.9 TOTAL 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 26.0 -75.4 Africa Nigeria 217.3 0.0 -- 30.9 604.1 62.3 18.2 242.2 Angola 61.1 0.0 -- 64.2 -4.9 19.0 64.9 -70.8 Cameroon 0.0 22.7 -100.0 23.2 -100.0 15.3 9.4 62.8 Chad 31.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.0 0.0 -- Egypt 17.7 74.3 -76.2 17.5 1.0 36.9 18.0 105.1 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 47.0 -100.0 2.1 11.7 -81.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 55.1 -100.0 4.4 23.8 -81.7 Eq. Guinea 0.0 9.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.8 16.4 -52.5 TOTAL 327.8 106.4 208.0 238.0 37.7 160.7 162.4 -1.0 Canada 10.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 2.9 -25.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1323.1 1176.8 12.4 1269.0 4.3 1214.8 1205.8 0.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Davies)